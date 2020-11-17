1/1
Luisa Chavarria
Luisa Chavarria

Abilene - Luisa Chavarria, 77, beloved Mother was called to his eternal resting place on November 14, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 US HWY 277 South, Abilene, Texas 79606. Interment will follow at Elwood Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at Elmwood Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 3 to 5 PM.

Luisa entered this world on October 17, 1943, born to Willie and Juanita Molina Cantu in Beeville, Texas. She married Adan Chavarria and they were blessed with many years together until his passing in 2018. Louisa enjoyed knitting, sewing and was a Baptist.

Luisa is survived by her son, Luis Chavarria of Abilene, her daughter Diane Camacho and husband Steve of Angleton, Leonard Chavarria and wife Chris of Abilene, Connie Chavarria of Abilene, Jesse Chavarria of Abilene; 6 Grandchildren Mike Ochoa and Amanda of Angleton, Cissy Ziegenhaben and husband Michael of Abilene, Thomas Chavarria and wife Sara, Jessica Alford and husband Duke, Thomas Chavarria, Amy Patin and husband Ian; 11 great grandchildren 9 sisters, Stella Miller and husband Rodger, Lily Guajardo and husband Nabor, Olga Villarreal and husband Roy, Janie Alaniz, Carmen Cantu, Cecilia Beasley and husband Stan, Minnie Cantu, Hope Guerrero and husband Roy, Irene Cantu.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Adan Chavarria, parents, Willie and Juanita Cantu, sister, Mary Gomez and brother, Jesse Cantu.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
