|
|
Luke Petty
Abilene - Luke Douglas Petty was born in Abilene on July 27th, 1983 to his parents Doug and Cindy Petty. He was their first-born and would eventually be big brother to three younger brothers, Cody, Will and Seth.
Luke was a loving son and lived with his parents for most of his life, enjoying every minute he was with them, often accompanying them to movies or out to dinner. Doug and Cindy were his number one priority in life and his love for them never faltered or wavered. He graduated from Abilene High School in 2001 and attended college for a while and eventually he would go to work with his father at ABC Supply Company.
Luke relished the role big brother and was always looking out for his younger siblings when he wasn't't playing pranks on them. He took it seriously when it came to looking out for his brothers and helping them along their paths. He participated in their weddings and was a fantastic uncle to their children.
Luke was an outgoing, robust man who enjoyed all of the things that life has to offer but his family was first and foremost in his life. He was always there when someone needed him, whether friend or family and treasured each relationship. Luke surrounded himself with an eclectic group of friends who represented his outlook on life. He wasn't one to judge people or to hold grudges and he was loyal to those who were fortunate enough to be part of his life.
Luke enjoyed playing sports and playing poker and had won a poker bracelet and a poker belt recently and was a fantasy football commissioner for several years. He was often found wearing his New York Giants hat and shirt when it was football season, San Antonio Spurs hat when it was basketball season and Boston Red Sox gear during baseball season.
Luke is survived by his parents, Doug and Cindy Petty, his brothers, Cody and wife Jenny, Will and wife Kayla, Seth and wife Samantha, Trey Hall and several aunts and uncles along with his beloved nieces and nephews; Jude, Drew, Abigail, Simon, Henley, Esther, and Jones.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019