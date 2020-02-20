Services
Lupe Ramos Rodriguez Obituary
Lupe Ramos Rodriguez

Abilene - Lupe Ramos Rodriguez, 81, of Abilene, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will be held today, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Matta officiating. Visitation and Rosary services were held last night at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home's Garden of Memories.

Lupe was born in Hamlin, Texas on Friday, April 15, 1938. She worked at Abilene Regional Medical Center as a nurse's assistant for 48 years. She was well respected and known for her dedication and service to others while at the ARMC. Even though she excelled at work she still poured herself into her home and family she truly relished in her role as grandmother and helped raise several of her grandchildren. No one who met Lupe could deny her passion to help others and the unwavering love she had for her family. She will be greatly missed, by all.

She leaves to cherish precious memories her children, Louis Ramos, Desma Montalvo (Hector), Herman Ramos (Suzanne), Hector "Bobby" Ramos(Alicia), and Sylvia Rodriguez; 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; 5 sisters; and 3 brothers.

To leave condolences to the family and view her online memorial please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
