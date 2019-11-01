|
|
Lura June Canant Robbins
Abilene - Lura June Canant Robbins, 85, passed away October 30, 2019. She was born in Abilene on November 14, 1933. June graduated from Abilene High School and was married to Roy Elton Robbins on April 23, 1954.
June worked many years at the ASCS and Soil Conservation Service, and had also worked with her husband at G & G Drill Collar Service. She was a member of Hillcrest Church of Christ in Abilene. She and Elton had also been members of the Key City Square Dancers Club and the Abilene Saddle Club, along with others through the years. June enjoyed lake activities such as boating and skiing, riding dune buggys, 4-wheeling, and any outdoor activities. Her passion was her grandchildren and anything to do with them.
June is survived by her two daughters; JoAnn (Darin) Wilson and Janice (Danny) Armstrong, four grandchildren; Kristie (Clay) Churchill, Angela (Shawn) Askew, Casey (Lindsey) Armstrong and Shelly (Colby) Turnbough. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren; Creek and Chloe Churchill, Boone and Bella Askew, Avery, Taos and Emma Armstrong, and Gussie, Gunner and Hoss Turnbough, a brother-in-law, David Woodall of Frederick,OK, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Hazel Canant, one sister, Mary Woodall, four brothers; Charles, Joe, Dean and Ray Canant. She and Elton celebrated 49 years of marriage at the time of his passing in January 2003.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you for the care and love given to her by Mary Beth, Susan and Janay, Hospice of the Big Country, especially Sharon, Brenda and Carman, and also Hendrick Heart Failure Clinic.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The or the American Diabetes Association.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home Chapel of Faith. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Casey Armstrong, Clay Churchill, Shawn Askew, Colby Turnbough, Hegan Lamb and Lee Nabors. For online condolences, please visit www.elliotthamil.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019