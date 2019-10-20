Services
Winters Funeral Home
120 State St
Winters, TX 79567
(325) 754-4529
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Winters
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther Colbath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther Colbath


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luther Colbath Obituary
Luther Colbath

Clyde - Carl Colbath, 87, of Clyde, formerly of Winters, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born July 5, 1932 to Virgie Smith Sparks in Ballinger, Texas. Luther grew up in Kerrville and moved to Winters, Texas in 1953. He married Judy Ann Sheppard on March 20, 1964 in Winters. Luther was a man of faith and a deeply devoted family man who made a career of Pulling Unit Operator for several Oilfield Companies in Winters.

Luther was preceded in death by his wife, mother, 3 brothers and 2 sisters and 1 son-in-law.

He is survived by four children: Larry Colbath of Odessa, Mona Scates of Bronte, Tammie Rouse and husband John, Sr. of Clyde, and Ronnie Colbath and wife Debbie of Johnson City; three sisters: Mildred Duncan of Holly Lake Ranch, Maudie Fenwick of Winters and Faye Anderson of Ingram; 9 grandchildren: Michael Colbath, Misty Keneson and husband Mike, Justin Lange and wife Brandi, Trayson Lange, John Rouse, Jr., Janea Smith and husband Levi, Trendon Rouse, Nicholas Colbath and Cameron Colbath; and 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Winters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Hendrick Hospice of Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now