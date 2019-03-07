Services
Luther W. "Skeet" Moore


Abilene - Luther W. (Skeet) Moore was born on July 23, 1934 in Brownfield, TX to J.W. Moore Jr. and Eunice Van Elmore Moore. He went to be with Jesus on March 4, 2019 after living a life working hard to provide as a wonderful father and husband. He loved God and family, airplanes and westerns. He was a kind man who was the same on the first day that you met him as he was the last time you saw him and he had a sweet way of making people laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, an older brother, James Moore and an older sister Betty Ann Rushing. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doylene Moore, three children, Debra Moore, Cyil Moore and Jana Bailey, 5 grandchildren, Mikel Mayden, James Mayden, Eric Moore, Kyrah Bailey and Vanalice Bailey, 9 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Please make donations to Broadview Baptist Church in Abilene, TX in lieu of flowers.

You may view and sign the guestbook at www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 7, 2019
