Luverne W. Wadley
Abilene - Luverne Wadley passed from this life early Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene.
Visitation and viewing will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene with burial to follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Safe practices regarding social distancing and masks will be required.
Lydia Luverne Williams Wadley was born June 7, 1931, in Reno, Georgia. Her parents were Vasco and Montylde Williams. The family moved to Panama City, Florida, in 1942, and Luverne graduated from Bay County High School in 1949. She attended Asbury College in Wilmore, KY. She was later employed at Bay Memorial Hospital in Panama City.
Luverne married Aubrey Manning Wadley on August 22, 1952, in Panama City. In 1953 they moved to Eastland, TX, where she was employed by Eastland Memorial Hospital. They then lived in Breckenridge for 3 years, moving to Abilene in 1958. In 1963, she began working at West Texas Rehabilitation Center. She was executive secretary to founder and CEO, Shelley V. Smith, until his death in 1990. She retired in 1996, having experienced a very satisfying work history at WTRC.
Luverne was active in her church, First Church of the Nazarene, for more than 60 years. For 45 plus of those years she served as church organist. God, church, and family were most important to her and her greatest desire was to live a Christian life before others.
Her husband, Aubrey, passed away on June 13, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Terry Jay.
Survivors include a daughter, Marla Rose (husband, Monte) of Cunningham, KS, a son, Mark Wadley (wife, Cynde) of Abilene; also, 3 grandchildren: Landon Oldham (wife, Vicki) of Cunningham, KS, Lauren Wadley, El Dorado, and Blake Wadley, San Marcos. Also, 2 great grandchildren: Morgan and Jace Oldham. She is also survived by one sister, Noreen Jay of Pensacola, FL, as well as a niece and nephew. Also surviving is Aubrey's niece, Esther Wadley, who was Luverne's house mate for several years.
The family requests memorial gifts to First Church of the Nazarene or West Texas Rehabilitation Center.
The funeral service will also be livestreamed from the following link , https://livestream.com/abilenefcn/events/9372398
