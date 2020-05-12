|
Lynda "Kay" Bayouth
Stamford - Lynda "Kay" Bayouth died peacefully in her sleep on May 11, 2020, after a battle with cancer, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. She was 80 years old. Born August 25, 1939, she is predeceased by her late husband of fifty-four years, LaNoard "Doc" Bayouth, and parents, Arthur and Fay Owens.
Kay graduated from Brownwood High School in 1957. She was voted Football Sweetheart her Senior year. She later met Doc on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. They married on March 6, 1960, eventually making their home in Stamford, Texas, where they opened Doc's dental practice.
Kay was a beloved member of the Stamford community, having lived there for almost fifty years. She was honored to be named the 1984 Texas Cowboy Reunion Hostess. Kay and Doc were members of St. John's United Methodist Church and Kay was actively involved in the Emmaus ministry for several years.
Kay was a homemaker and mother of three and worked as the office manager for Doc's dental practice for many years. She was an excellent cook. She also had a great sense of humor and was affectionately referred to as the "brains" of the family by Doc. After retiring, Kay primarily enjoyed reading, knitting, and spoiling her grandchildren. She and Doc also loved vacationing with Kay's sister Nelda and her husband, Johnnie. Among her favorite trips were two Alaskan cruises the couples enjoyed together. Kay never met a stray kitten she didn't like (or feel the need to adopt). But most of all, Kay loved the Lord. She was at complete peace during her final days, knowing that she was destined for a heavenly home that would far exceed her life here on earth.
Survivors include her three children, LaNoard Bayouth, II, of Abilene; Laura Popps and husband Boyd of Austin; Leslie Milford of Stamford; seven grandchildren, Caden Popps, Laney Popps, Ella Popps, all of Austin; Lexie Bayouth, Addison Bayouth, both of Abilene; Samuel Milford, Sutton Milford, both of Stamford; and one sister Nelda Owens Dukes and husband Johnnie of Fort Worth, Texas. Kay will also be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank Hendrick Hospice Care for their excellent care and support during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Common Ground Youth Ministry, 219 S. Swenson, Stamford, Texas 79553.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 12 to May 14, 2020