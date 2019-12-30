|
|
Lyndon Baty
Knox City - Lyndon Baty, 23, a lifelong resident of Knox City, TX, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, in Ft. Worth, TX. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Knox City First Baptist Church with Dale Turner and Aaron Massey officiating. Burial will follow at Gilliland Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City. Visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the funeral home, 210 Ave A., Knox City, TX.
Lyndon was born January 8, 1996 in Abilene, Texas, to Sheri and Louis Baty. Lyndon was a 2014 graduate of Knox City High School, and 2018 graduate of Abilene Christian University. He was an avid sports fan and reader. He enjoyed sharing his love of reading with children.
He is survived by his parents, Sheri and Louis Baty of Knox City; brothers, Sheldon Baty and Chance Baty both of Knox City; maternal grandparents, Alvin and Pat Miller of Bangs; paternal grandparents, Louis and Lula Baty of Gilliland; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Kyndal Alvin Baty; and uncle, Alan Baty.
Memorials may be made in Lyndon's name to: Camp John Marc, 2929 Carlisle St., Suite 355, Dallas, TX 75204.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Dec. 30, 2019