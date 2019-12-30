Services
Smith Family Funeral Home - Knox City
210 Avenue A
Knox City, TX 79529
(940) 658-3251
For more information about
Lyndon Baty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home - Knox City
210 Avenue A
Knox City, TX 79529
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Knox City First Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Gilliland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyndon Baty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyndon Baty


1996 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyndon Baty Obituary
Lyndon Baty

Knox City - Lyndon Baty, 23, a lifelong resident of Knox City, TX, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, in Ft. Worth, TX. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Knox City First Baptist Church with Dale Turner and Aaron Massey officiating. Burial will follow at Gilliland Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City. Visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the funeral home, 210 Ave A., Knox City, TX.

Lyndon was born January 8, 1996 in Abilene, Texas, to Sheri and Louis Baty. Lyndon was a 2014 graduate of Knox City High School, and 2018 graduate of Abilene Christian University. He was an avid sports fan and reader. He enjoyed sharing his love of reading with children.

He is survived by his parents, Sheri and Louis Baty of Knox City; brothers, Sheldon Baty and Chance Baty both of Knox City; maternal grandparents, Alvin and Pat Miller of Bangs; paternal grandparents, Louis and Lula Baty of Gilliland; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Kyndal Alvin Baty; and uncle, Alan Baty.

Memorials may be made in Lyndon's name to: Camp John Marc, 2929 Carlisle St., Suite 355, Dallas, TX 75204.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyndon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -