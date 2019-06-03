Services Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Abilene , TX 79602 325-677-3783 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Abilene , TX 79602 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Potosi Baptist Church Resources More Obituaries for Lynn Peterson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynn Hamil Peterson

Abilene - Linda Fay(Lynn) Peterson entered the gates of heaven on Friday evening, May 31, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with thyroid cancer. Lynn was born April 2, 1953 to Betty Jo and Kenneth Hamil in Breckenridge, Texas.



A true Wylie Bulldog, Lynn graduated from Wylie High School in 1971. While at Wylie, she played basketball, was a cheerleader, a class officer, a member of FHA and an FHA officer, was elected Football sweetheart, elected Who's Who, was an outstanding student and definitely loved by all.



Lynn married Terry Cox in 1971. Into that marriage a daughter, Paige Cox Taillet was born.



She worked for and was active in the Homebuilders Association here from 1975 until 1985, a profession she loved and succeeded in. In 1985, she found her true calling when she joined the Taylor County Sheriff's office. She followed in her father's footsteps by joining the law enforcement community. She worked as a great Deputy Sheriff at Taylor County jail and many of those years, she served as court bailiff for Judge Jack Grant and Judge Robert Harper.



On December 27, 1986, she married the love of her life, fellow officer, Dan Peterson.



Upon the birth of her twin granddaughters, Kacy and Karly in January 2008, Lynn made the decison to retire and become a full time "Mokie". Those girls were her entire world. She kept the girls every day until they started school. Once they started school, Lynn started one of many traditions with those girls. She ate lunch with them at school every Wednesday. She fondly called it her "Wonderful Wednesdays". That tradition continued until only a week ago, carrying the girls through 5th grade. Many administrators, teachers and employees of the Wylie Independent School District loved "Mokie" and looked forward to having her volunteer on their campuses.



Lynn grew up singing and playing Southern Gospel music with her family, The Hamil Family Singers. Out of that heritage, she went on to become part of a group called "Southern Grace" . Lynn had great success as part of that Gospel trio. Her love for Jesus was evident as she walked her everyday life, believing and trusting in Him. She was quick to share her knowledge of Him daily. We take great comfort in knowing she is walking the "streets of gold" today with her Lord.



If Lynn loved you, you knew it. She never met a stranger and she leaves behind a community of friends, who will miss her greatly, including her best friend, Brenda Gerard and "Soul Sisters", Laura Wilson, Charleen Garner and all their families, whom she considered her own.



She was predeceased by her Mother and Father, Betty Jo and Ken Hamil, her brother, Mike Hamil and a beloved niece, Kelly Jo Hamil.



She is survived by her loving husband, Dan Peterson, her daughter Paige Cox Taillet and her husband, Bob Taillet, a grandson, Travis Taillet and wife, Whitney, "Mokie's" girls, Kacy and Karly Taillet, and two great grandbabies, Alli and Amiya with one on the way. There are a hosts of friends, cousins and other family members who mourn her loss.



Visitation will be held at Piersall Funeral Director's, 733 Butternut, on Monday, June 3, from 5:00-7:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Tuesday Morning at 11:00 am at Potosi Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Potosi Cemetery .



A special section will be reserved for any and all law enforcement attending the service.



Pallbearers will include Cal Sumrall, David Gray, Gary Lynn Shannon, Clyde McMinn, Jackie Hobbs and Steve Hall



Memorial contributions can be sent to Taylor Jones Humane Society at 2301 North 3rd, Cancer Services Network at 1218 North 4th, Suite 213 or the Hollis Hayes Pinkston Scholarship Fund at Community Foundation of Abilene at 850 North First. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 3, 2019