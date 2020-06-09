Lynn Thorpe
Lampasas - Lynn Thorpe, 93, of Lampasas, formerly of Big Spring, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, June 08, 2020, following a three week illness. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Trinity Memorial Park with Mark Lindsey, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating.
Lynn was born April 24, 1927, in Manchester, England. She came to Big Spring in 1945. She married Jack Thorpe April 23, 1960 in Big Spring. She worked 17 years as director of food service at Howard College, retiring in 1993. In 1987 - 1988 she was inducted into the Howard College Hall of Fame. Through the years Lynn received numerous awards from civic clubs and other organizations that met at Howard College. In 1993, Lynn and Jack moved to San Angelo, to Abilene in 1998, and in 2010 to Lampasas. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lampasas.
Her hobbies were knitting, sewing, reading, cooking, and most of all spoiling her grandchildren.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 60 years: Jack Thorpe of Lampasas; four children: Kenneth Thorpe of Abilene, Gordon Morris and his wife Theresa of Lampasas, Susan Harvey and her husband Larry of Tow, and Carol Speaker and her husband Rory of Van Alystine; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law: Barbara Clark of England.
Lynn was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law: Lucy Thorpe; one brother: Gordon Clark; one sister: Dorothy Binns; and two grandsons.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Lampasas - Lynn Thorpe, 93, of Lampasas, formerly of Big Spring, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, June 08, 2020, following a three week illness. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Trinity Memorial Park with Mark Lindsey, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating.
Lynn was born April 24, 1927, in Manchester, England. She came to Big Spring in 1945. She married Jack Thorpe April 23, 1960 in Big Spring. She worked 17 years as director of food service at Howard College, retiring in 1993. In 1987 - 1988 she was inducted into the Howard College Hall of Fame. Through the years Lynn received numerous awards from civic clubs and other organizations that met at Howard College. In 1993, Lynn and Jack moved to San Angelo, to Abilene in 1998, and in 2010 to Lampasas. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lampasas.
Her hobbies were knitting, sewing, reading, cooking, and most of all spoiling her grandchildren.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 60 years: Jack Thorpe of Lampasas; four children: Kenneth Thorpe of Abilene, Gordon Morris and his wife Theresa of Lampasas, Susan Harvey and her husband Larry of Tow, and Carol Speaker and her husband Rory of Van Alystine; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law: Barbara Clark of England.
Lynn was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law: Lucy Thorpe; one brother: Gordon Clark; one sister: Dorothy Binns; and two grandsons.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.