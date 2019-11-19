|
Lynn White
Abilene - Lynn White, 86 of Abilene, Texas passed from this life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by family. Visitation and funeral service will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 starting with a 10:00 a.m. visitation and an 11:00 a.m. service at the Baker Height Church of Christ, 5382 Texas Avenue. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Lynn was born June 10, 1933 in Lubbock, Texas to Grace and L.E. White. Soon after, he was voted "Texas' Most Beautiful Baby" by the local newspaper. As an adult, Lynn White was best known for his kind heart, constant humor, and lifelong skills as both an athlete and pianist.
He was a longtime member of the Church of Christ and joined the congregation in Baker Heights in 1968. His Christian faith guided him to serve others as throughout his life. Lynn was married to Betty Jo Craig of Abilene for 66 happy years. They enjoyed fishing together at Coleman Lake and spending time together in their home where his beautiful piano music could often be heard. Betty passed away in 2017 but Lynn never stopped speaking about the love of his life. In addition to his skill in music and athletics, Lynn White took great pride in dressing sharply. He and Betty owned a clothing business for more than 10 years before he moved to a career in the fuel industry.
He is survived by his son, Doug White of Dallas, Texas, his daughter, Vicky Mallett, of San Diego, California, and his granddaughter, Kim Berryman, of Los Angeles, California and his loving friends Connie and Donnie Vogler of Abilene, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019