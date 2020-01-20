|
|
Mack M. Stubblefield
Carbon - Mack M. StubblefieldCarbonTXMack M. Stubblefield, 87 a life-long resident of Carbon, TX passed away Monday January 20, 2020 in Eastland. Services will be held at 10 am Friday at the First Baptist Church in Eastland. Burial will follow in the Murray Cemetery in Carbon, TX. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home in Eastland Thursday, 6-8 pm.
Mack was born June 24, 1932 in Carbon to Frank Jackson Stubblefield and Inus Mattie Ann (Ferguson) Stubblefield. He grew up in Carbon graduating from Carbon High School. He married Dollie Lavene Burnett on June 23, 1950 in Carbon. He owned and operated Carbon Trading Company for many years. He enjoyed raising cattle, as well as peanut and cotton farming. He was a member of the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department, and Carbon Baptist Church, later becoming a member of the First Baptist Church in Eastland. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Stubblefield; grandson, Heath Bryant; and son-in-law, Jerry Rowell.
Survivors include a son, Larry Stubblefield & wife Diane; a daughter, Sherry Rowell; 5 grandchildren, Heather Poole & husband Jason, Brian Stubblefield & wife Amy, Brent Stubblefield & wife Jessica, and Zachary Rowell; and 10 great grandchildren, Addison Poole, Avery Poole, Blaine Poole, Tess Bryant, Tyler Bryant & their mother Clara Bryant, Caden Stubblefield, Conner Stubblefield, Kylie Stubblefield, Levi Stubblefield, and Lyla Stubblefield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolence may be left for the family at: www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020