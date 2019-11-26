|
Mack Wayne McLeod
Buffalo Gap - Mack Wayne McLeod, 67, of Buffalo Gap, Texas, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Mack was born in Big Spring, Texas on September 25, 1952 to Wayne and Sarah McLeod. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1973, and while stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico, he married the love of his life, Julia Frances Venable. After 26 years of faithful service to his country, he retired at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He ran a successful yard care business for several years before returning to the 7th LRS at Dyess Air Force Base to serve for an additional 17 years as a civilian. Mack was a devoted follower of Christ and a member of the Abilene Primitive Baptist Church, where he served as church clerk.
Mack was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, his daughter Megan, and father-in-law Elder C.V. Venable, who Mack loved as a father. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Julie, daughter Melissa, sons David and Daniel, mother-in-law Gean Venable, brother-in-law Wayne Venable, sister-in-law Susan Widner and her husband Terry, nephews Michael Widner and Paul Sacket, nieces Kerry Markin and Christy Simmone, their spouses and many children, four very special friends known in our home as "the guys", and a loving church family.
Those who knew him, especially over the last four years as he battled renal cancer, will never forget the kindness and concern that Mack had for others, and the fact that he never once uttered a word of complaint about his condition. His children will always remember his unfailing love, and the lessons that he taught them, particularly that no job is done until it is done right, and to never ask someone to do a job that you aren't willing to do yourself.
Mack's love for his family was second only to his love for his Lord. Without fail, when one of his children came through the front door he would joyfully call out, "David's home!", "Melissa's home!", or "Daniel's home!" In the early hours of November 25th, we are fully persuaded that there were untold numbers of saints and angels standing on Heaven's shore to greet him, joyfully shouting, "Hallelujah, Mack is HOME!"
Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Abilene Primitive Baptist Church, 3565 Hickory St, Abilene, Texas, with Elder Barry Brown officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike Brown, Tom Hartsfield, Tom Garcia, Ray Clark, Terry Widner, and Ron Hale.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens, 1601 East Llano Estacado Blvd, Clovis, New Mexico, with Elder Wayne Venable officiating.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019