Maddie Irene Harris
Abilene - Maddie Irene Harris passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 4:30pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home in Abilene TX. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Memphis, TN with burial to follow.
Irene was born on January 20, 1929 to Burton "Bert" Paul and Katherine "Kate" Shappley.
Maddie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She lived her life to the fullest and brought joy to those all around here with her.
She is survived by daughter Melvina Thormeyer, daughter Patrica Landvatter, son-in-law Frank Landvatter, and daughter Alice Harris. Grandchildren Tommy Thormeyer, wife Tina Thormeyer and their three sons. Ricky Harvey and wife Amanda Harvey and their daughter. Jennifer Harper husband Andy Harper and their two children. Crystal Chism husband Thomas Chism their two children. Monica Acker, her four children and grandson. David Roberts and his two daughters. Chelsea O'Daniell and husband Jeremy O'Daniell. Ashley Wetsel husband Jacob Wetsel and their four children.
She was preceded in death by her husband M.C. Harris, son James Harris, daughter Debra Harvey, and daughter Janet Spain.
Pallbearers will be David Roberts, Jace Harris, Caleb Wetsel, Andy Harper, Alex Harper and Thomas Chism.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
.