Madeline Clower Baldwin
Abilene - On January 16, 2020, Madeline Baldwin left her temporary residence and moved to her eternal home. The Lord met her with those kind words of "well done good and faithful servant" as she had been for her earthly journey. Certainly, there were many there to meet her and especially the love of her life, her husband, Rayford Baldwin.
Born in a farmhouse near Whitt in Parker County, Madeline was the first daughter of Clarence A. and Minnie Clower. Over the years, they moved throughout Parker County and Young County. The family grew to include two other daughters, Adeline and Jackie.
In 1941, the farm kid down the road asked her to be his lifelong partner and they spent the next 69 years together. At the end of WWII, he and Madeline made their home in Wichita Falls, TX, where their first child, Jo, was born. Soon they moved to Abilene where they lived the remainder of their lives. While in Abilene, their son, Douglas Ray (Pete), was born, completing a blessed family.
Madeline was saved and baptized at the First Baptist Church, Abilene, where she and Rayford were committed members. She served as preschool director there for fourteen years and then church hostess for many years thereafter. Always kind and friendly, Madeline was actively involved with her family and her church friends until her health declined and limited her activities.
Born October 17, 1921, Madeline was 98 years old when she completed her journey here on earth. Making those last years comfortable and enjoyable were gracious and competent caregivers, Shannon McCree, Lynda Williams, Marsha Alexander, Sherry Wood, Deborah Redmond, and Sharlene Johnson. She also received attentive and compassionate care from Hendrick Hospice.
She was preceded to heaven by her husband, Rayford Baldwin, her parents Clarence and Minnie Clower, her sisters Adeline Rickard and Jackie Burch, and grandson, Ryan Baldwin.
Remaining to treasure her memory are her daughter, Jo and husband Oran; son Pete and wife Glenda; grandchildren Greg, Molly, Joel and wife Shawna, and Rebecca Baldwin; three precious great grandsons, Ethan, Brayson, and Dawson; a niece Belinda Cisneros and husband Alex and nephew Bryan Burch and wife Laura.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Memorial service will be on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11:00 am in the chapel of the First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to City Light Ministries in care of First Baptist Church, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020