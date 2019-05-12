|
MAE DEAN GRIGGS
TUSCOLA - Mae Dean Griggs, 70, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home in Tuscola.
Mae Dean was born on August 8, 1948 in San Antonio, TX to Ollie Mae and Woodrow Wilson Yeatman, the fifth of six children; Charlie, Mary, Jesse, Roy, and Bobbie. After the family moved to El Paso, Texas, she attended Ysletta High School.
Mae Dean was never one to remain idle and had many different jobs. Through the years, she worked in restaurants, convenient stores, ran her own café, and cleaned houses. She later graduated from American Commercial College and did office work and bookkeeping until she retired in 1997.
Mae Dean loved working with her hands and enjoyed gardening, ceramics, crochet, painting and crafts. She was happiest when she had a house full of people to cook for, playing board games, and visiting. Mae Dean enjoyed preparing weekly meals for other elderly families around Tuscola.
Mae Dean is survived by her husband of 37 years John Griggs, eldest son Richard Winegeart and his wife Mona, middle son Tracy Winegeart and his wife Shaylene, youngest son Michael Winegeart and wife Kelly; six grandchildren Josh, Nicole, Kimberly, Karley, Mason, Kate, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, and grandson Jason Winegeart.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice in Abilene for their care these last few weeks. There are no funeral arrangements at this time. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 12, 2019