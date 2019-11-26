|
Major Powell Farnsworth Jr.
Bangs - Major Powell Farnsworth Jr. 92 of Bangs passed away November 26, 2019 at Brownwood Regional Medical Center. Funeral Service will be 2 :00 P.M. Saturday November 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Cisco officiated by Reverend Buddy Sipe. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco. Visitation with family and friends will be 1:00 P.M. at the church before the service.
Major was born October 20, 1927 in St. Vrain, New Mexico to Major Powell Farnsworth Sr. and Grace (Bates) Farnsworth. He attended school in Cisco, Texas. Major was a veteran on the US Navy and served during WW II. On October 19, 1948 he married Dorothy Jean Watson, she preceded him in death on January 21, 2018. Major retired in 1988 as a signalman from Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Bangs.
Survivors are one son William (Bill) Farnsworth and wife Cindy of Bangs, Texas. Daughter-in-law Karen Farnsworth of Canyon Lake, Texas. Grandchildren: Christopher Farnsworth and Michael Farnsworth of Bryan Texas and Jesse Farnsworth and wife Amanda of Canyon Lake, Texas. Great Grandson Ethan Parks of College Station, Texas.
Major was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Don Farnsworth, two sons Michael Farnsworth and Larry Farnsworth and his wife Dorothy.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019