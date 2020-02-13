|
|
Malachi Jerimiah Maxwell
Abilene - Malachi Jerimiah Maxwell, age 12, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born August 28, 2007 in Abilene to Robbie Alan Maxwell and Deborah Ann (Smith) Maxwell.
There will be a memorial service 11:00 am Saturday, February 15, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, with Russ Ponder and Jerry Don Reynolds officiating. Friends and loved ones are invited to visit with the family afterwards.
He is survived by his parents, Robbie and Deborah Maxwell; his "Grunkle," Wiley Kerkstra; paternal grandparents, Donnie and Janie Maxwell; his sister, Gabrielle "Gabi" Maxwell, and a multitude of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Malachi will be remembered for his kind heart, his creative facial expressions, creating different vocal impressions, and willingness to help others. He enjoyed video games, robotics, music, and epic action adventure stories. He was a student at Clack Middle School, where he loved science. His lifelong dream was to become an engineer that specialized in 3D printed robotics so that he could create prosthetic for wounded soldiers and disabled children.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020