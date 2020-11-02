1/1
Mamie Joyce Johnson
Mamie Joyce Johnson

Abilen - Mamie Johnson, 80, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home. She was born in Abilene, TX on September 18, 1940 to Wade and Emma Medaries. She was married to Carl Johnson on July 6, 1956. She had two daughters, Carla Sue "Susie" and Tonya Johnson. She retired from Sears and Roebuck Company in 1984. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carl, daughter Tonya, only sister, Patsy Smith of Eunice, NM, and brother-in-law Buck Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Susie, sister-in-law Tommie Loree Rowland and husband Jack of Kennesaw, GA, sister-in-law Linda Johnson of Buffalo Gap, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5 to 6 pm on Wednesday, November 4 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, November 5, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Rev. Travis Sims will officiate. Burial will follow in the Abilene Municipal Cemetery, IOOF Section. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford St., Abilene, TX 79605.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
