|
|
Manuel Jasso Fernandez "Mula" of Abilene passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be held in North's Funeral Home Friday November 8, 2019 at 1pm. Visitation will be held in North's Memorial Chapel Thursday November 7, 2019 from 6-8pm.
Manuel was born July 19, 1940 in Waco, Tx to Felipe Diaz Fernandez and Juanita Jasso. Mr. Fernandez enjoyed his occupation as a carpet installer for many years. Manuel was a member of Iglesia El Divino Salvador where he frequently volunteered. Manuel was known for his humorous personality, big loving heart and especially known for always helping others. Manuel enjoyed dancing, spending time with family, watching wrestling with his grandchildren and quality time with his lovely four daughters. He will dearly be missed by family and friends.
Manuel was preceded in death by both parents Felipe Fernandez, Juanita Jasso, and step mother Dominga R. Fernandez. Sisters; Connie S. Pedroza and Connie Delgado, grandson Lazaro "Lalo" Carrillo.
Left to cherish his memories are: wife, Mary Fernandez, Daughters; Janie Gonzales, Susie Guerrero, Dlane Martinez, and Lydia Fernandez. Sisters; Helen Villanueva, Lupe Fernandez, Dela Zapata, Mickie Guel, Susie Garcia, Gloria Wallace, Teresa Rodriguez, Dorothy Mesta, and Maryann Perez. Brothers; Felix Fernandez, Bill Fernandez, Raymond Fernandez, and Joe Fernandez. 14 grandchildren , 46 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers include: Tony Martinez, Christopher Rangel, Jimmy Rangel, Andrew Gamez, Pete Pedroza, Martin Fernandez, Roy Gonzales Jr., Brandon Martinez and Rene Pedroza.
We would like to thank Hospice for their excellent heath care they provided for our loving father. Online Condolences may be made at
www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019