Manuel Madrid Pallarez, Jr.
Abilene - Manuel Madrid Pallarez, Jr. of Abilene passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 5:24 PM.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at North's Memorial Chapel.
Viewing will be held from 10:00 AM-7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at North's Funeral Home.
Manuel was born October 20, 1956 in Abilene, TX to Hope and Manuel Pallarez, Sr . He attended school at Abilene High School and then started working to care for his family. He worked for WTU, then went in to management at Safeway, then finally management with UPS and retired in 1996.
Manuel loved both watching and playing golf. He also played baseball and football when he was young.
Manuel was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Madrid Pallarez, Sr, two daughters: Michele Lee Juarez and Ana Marie Pallarez and his brother Ramon Pallarez.
Left to cherish his memories are: His wife Eugenia C. Pallarez of Abilene, his mother Hope Pallarez of Abilene, daughter Christina Pallarez of Austin, daughter Hannah Pallarez of Abilene, son Manuel Madrid Pallarez III, 4 grandchildren: Joshua Pallarez- Taylor of Austin, Katherine Pallarez of Austin, Aaron Juarez of Abilene and Averee Juarez of Abilene; 1 great grandchild: Alijha Juarez of Abilene; brother Antonio (Nettie) of Abilene, brothers: Eddie (Virginia) of Marfa, Texas; Ruben Pallarez (Carmen) of San Angelo, Texas; and brother Armando Pallarez (Melissa) of Abilene; and sister Merle Pallarez of Abilene. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 10, 2019