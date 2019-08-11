|
|
Manzell "Red" Shafer
Trent - Manzell "Red" Shafer, 97, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born on the family farm near Hamlin, Texas, October 1, 1921. After Red served nearly three years on active duty during WWII, he and his family moved to Trent, Texas where he lived until moving to Wisteria Place Assisted Living in Abilene in early 2018.
During his long life he had many careers. He delivered ice to rural areas before they had electricity, ran a feed store, farmed, raised cattle, owned and operated a trucking business and managed and co-owned the cotton gin in Trent. He supported and was involved in a myriad of community, church and youth activities at both local and regional levels. A longtime member of the Trent Methodist Church, he served as a lay leader, Sunday school superintendent and board chairman. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a friend to everyone he met.
Red is survived by his son Leroy and daughter in law Nancy Shafer; grandchildren Shay Shafer, Dawn Haggard, Chance Shafer and wife Morgan, Colton Shafer and wife Sierra, Trent Shafer and fiance Caitlin Cox, Chelsie Shafer and Trey Timms; 12 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. He also is survived by former daughter in law Gayla and her husband Rod Koppenhaver and former daughter in law Gayle Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Doris Evelyn Shafer; parents Harvey and Minnie Shafer; sister Vesta White; brothers Norman Shafer and Harvey Shafer, Jr.; son Jerry Shafer; and grandson Aaron Shafer.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Juanita, a loving caregiver who became a part of the family; to caregiver Lea Sanchez; to the staff of Wisteria Place Assisted Living; and to Renew Home Health (Winona, Donna and June). A special thanks goes to the friends in Trent whose visits and Chicken Foot games brought much joy to Red (and Doris before she passed away last October).
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2018 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Trent Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Trent Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Trent Methodist Church, Trent Cemetery or the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 11, 2019