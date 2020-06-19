Marcille McIntyre



Tuscola - Marceille McIntyre, 91, of Tuscola, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Abilene, Taylor County, Texas.



A graveside service for immediate family was held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Tuscola Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Robert C. Monk officiating. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at a later date still to be determined.



Marceille was born December 14, 1928 in Tuscola to Fayette and Berenice Edwards White. She graduated from Tuscola High School. She was first and last a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Tuscola. During her almost fifty years of marriage, she was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church. Marceille was married to Ernest Donald McIntyre on July 4, 1946 in Baird.



She was an active member of the community through her work, volunteerism, and writing. A longtime employee of First State Bank in Tuscola, she retired in 1993. She was an active participant in the Taylor County Historical Commission, Rural Taylor County Senior Citizens, and South Taylor County Lions Club. For many years she attended and taught children's Sunday School at Tuscola United Methodist Church. She was also a regular longtime contributor to the Jim Ned Journal with her Around the Block column.



She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Donald in November of 1995; her son, Donald Edward "Sonny" in July of 1968; her parents; her in-laws; and her sister, Meachel Edwards.



Marceille is survived by her daughter, Wanda Jean McIntyre Marsh and husband, Mark of Tuscola, Texas; grandson, Mark Marsh and wife Jodie of Evening Shade, Arkansas; granddaughter, Hilary Marsh Blackketter and husband Benjamin of Seattle, Washington; grandson, Jonathan Marsh and wife Judy of Copperas Cove, Texas; sister, Grace Mulloy of Round Rock, Texas; niece, Sandy Ott and husband Tim of Elgin, Texas; and niece, Marianne Durham and husband David of Round Rock, Texas.



Her gentle spirit and pragmatism set an example to others on how to live and love well. For this, among other things, she was well-loved and appreciated by those who knew her and will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church Tuscola, 700 Kent Ave, Tuscola, TX 79562, or Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601.













