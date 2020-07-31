Marcos G. Madrid, Jr.
Abilene - Marcos G. Madrid, Jr., 76, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on July 29, 2020, in Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Central, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home in Abilene.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Central, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home in Abilene with Gary Ball officiating. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. Central, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Morton Memorial Cemetery in Morton, Texas. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, in Abilene.
Marcos G. Madrid, Jr., was born in Fort Davis, Texas, to Marcos Madrid, Sr., and Marcela Madrid on May 29, 1944. He married Maria Augustina Rangel on January 13, 1963, in Morton, Texas. Marcos G. Madrid, Jr., was a devoted family man, self-made entrepreneur, job creator, innovator, problem solver, trailblazer, storyteller, and the central figure in countless networks.
At age 27, with the truest of grit and brave purpose, Marcos launched the Marcos Madrid, Jr., Welding Service, his greatest and distinguished professional achievement. As his granddaughter Neely stated, "he gave everything his full attention, made the ordinary extraordinary, and brought out the best in people." His legacies were his love for family, his unrelenting work ethic, and his incomparable joy in people. His strong working hands transformed pipe into cattle pins, a land lot into a thriving ranch and seemingly everyday items into treasures. One of his greatest gifts was inspiring people to take risks, to shatter boundaries and to pave their own destinies through entrepreneurship. During his decades of owning his business, Marcos and his teams erected and fortified notable agricultural structures throughout the Texas Panhandle and the South Plains. At the beginning and at the end of the day, what differentiated Marcos was his deep appreciation for life, his industrious nature, his kindness, and his gratitude for life's simple pleasures: his man-made lake, his arrowheads, his bobcat, his tools, and his goats. He found the joy in everyone and everything.
Marcos and his faithful spouse Maria cultivated 57 years of marriage. He paved the way for his children to pursue education and purposeful lives.
Marcos G. Madrid, Jr., won the battle of life. He succumbed to COVID-19, after a courageous battle. His doctors noted, "His will to fight and live is unprecedented." Embodying his enduring sheer will and ganas, Marcos—with the valiant and tenacious support of daughters Mary Felix and Dianna—willed himself to the family ranch home for one final night in order to leave this Earth in peace at his home surrounded by his loving children and spouse.
Marcos G. Madrid, Jr. was preceded in death by his father Marcos Madrid, Sr., his mother Marcela Madrid; son Leroy Madrid; and brother Jimmy Madrid.
He is survived by spouse Maria Augustina Madrid; son Mark Leroy Madrid; daughter Mary Felix Madrid; daughter and son-in-law, Dianna and Steve Bolin; granddaughter Neely Bolin; brothers Frank and Ismael Madrid; and his dog Tiger Rose.
Pallbearers will be Delphino Loya, Ivan Loya, Inocencio Cruz, Steve Bolin, Seth Rempel, and Daniel M. Walsh.
Memorials may be directed to the Mark Leroy Madrid Scholarships, awarded to high-achieving Latino and Latina business majors at the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Notre Dame and Texas State University (donation link: bit.ly/MadridStrong).
The Madrid family extends their sincerest appreciation to the caring doctors, nurses, and frontline workers of Hendrick Medical Center, the attentive Emergency Medical Technicians, and compassionate family and friends.
