Maretha Freeman Kelley
Abilene, TX - Maretha Freeman Kelley, 86, of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday March 30, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Wylie Baptist Church with John Fanning and Darrin Ray, officiating. Interment will follow in the Iberis Cemetery under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Maretha was born on August 14, 1932 in Trent, Texas to the late Jack and Lula Mae (Stevens) Freeman. She moved to Roscoe, Texas in 1947 and graduated from Roscoe High School in 1950. After graduating from high school, she and Donal Kelley were married on January 13, 1951 in Roscoe. Maretha actually left the wedding with Donal pushing her in a wheel barrow through town. In 1965, she and Donal decided to make Abilene their home. They became members of the Wylie Baptist Church where Maretha sang in the choir. She served on the church Hospitality Committee and was a founding member of the Mesa Springs Sunday School Class. She was an avid reader and loved to play bingo.
"Grammy", as known by her grandchildren, was a huge supporter of high school athletics. She would attend each and every sporting event that her children and grandchildren participated in. "Grammy" considered herself a Wylie Bulldog, a Jim Ned Indian, a Eula Pirate and a Roscoe Plowboy at heart. In 1955, "Meech", as known by her siblings, started the first family reunion. She was very active in the reunions and attended all but three of them. She loved spending time with family.
Maretha was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Janice Glover Kelley; three brothers, Jerland and J.T. Freeman and Luther Ashford and one sister, Anna Joyce Buckner.
Survivors include her husband Donal of Abilene; four sons, Rick Kelley of Abilene, Kenny Kelley and wife Judy of Ponder, Texas, Tim Kelley and wife Sherry of Abilene and Stan Kelley and wife Helen of Abilene; two sisters, Billye Ruth Sessions of Seven Points, Texas and Melba Marth of Roscoe; eight grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
Family suggests memorials may be made to the Iberis Cemetery Association, PO Box 6846, Abilene, Texas 79608.
The family of Maretha Kelley wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all our friends and family, the Wylie Baptist Church, Mesa Springs Healthcare, the Abilene Regional Medical Center and Dr. Hudman and his staff.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 29, 2019