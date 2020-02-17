|
Margaret Ann Brown
Abilene - Margaret "Maggie" Ann (Faske) Brown, age 77, passed from this life on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Abilene with LaVerne Janssen, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home, located at 5701 US Hwy 277 South.
Maggie was born on June 10, 1942 in Vernon, Texas to the late Olga (Bergt) and Henry Faske, Sr. She attended Crowell High School and graduated as an honor student in 1961. While in high school, she was active in basketball, volleyball, was a Student Council officer, FHA President, elected Class Favorite, Most Athletic, Most Courteous, and was a class officer for three years. She attended college at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
She married Roy Stephen Brown, Sr. of Summersville, WV on December 21, 1963 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lockett, Texas. Roy was serving in the US Air Force at that time and was stationed at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls. While they were in the Air Force, they were stationed in France, Ohio, New York, Texas, Germany and Illinois. Maggie loved travelling and being an Air Force wife. To this union was born three children: Shawn G. Brown, Scheryl R. Mitte, and Steve Brown.
Maggie was baptized into the Christian faith on August 9, 1942 and confirmed on May 29, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lockett. She had served as a Sunday School teacher for several years, was a member of the choir, LWML, and the Altar Guild. She had been a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Abilene since August 1977.
Maggie was employed at Abtex Beverage Limited as an accounting clerk in the Accounts Receivable department since November 1987 until her retirement in March 2005. She was named "Employee of the Year" in 1992. She had also been a volunteer for the American Red Cross and an assistant coach for the youth center boys' basketball team while her husband was stationed in Germany.
Maggie loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her husband Roy, and her precious family. She is survived by her husband Roy of Abilene; her children, Shawn Brown and husband Stan of San Antonio, Scheryl Mitte and husband Randy of Fort Worth, and Stephen Brown of Cabot, Arkansas; her six grandchildren, Stephanie Brown, Ashley Mitte-Godinez and husband Gonzalo, Eric Brown, Alyssa Mitte, Evan Brown, and Ryland Brown; five great-granddaughters, Addyson Mitte, Audrey De La Rosa, Audrina Godinez, Mila Godinez and Kassia Godinez; three sisters, Clara Smith of Luling, Anna Marie Clifton of Colorado, and Evelyn Mann of Cedar Park; and a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother "Sonny" Faske, and her oldest granddaughter Stephanie Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lutheran Home Ministries or to .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020