|
|
Margaret Ann Keller Kuykendall
Abilene - Margaret Ann Keller Kuykendall, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with family by her side. She was long time Abilene resident, beloved wife, mother, friend, business woman. Margaret "Margie" was born January 11, 1931 at Hendrick Memorial Hospital in Abilene, Texas.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at Bluff Dale United Methodist Church in Bluff Dale, Texas.
Margie had a servant heart. She was a strong, no nonsense, loving woman and was the backbone of the family. She enjoyed sunsets, traveling, drinking coffee, playing with her grandchildren, staying busy…her husband called her the "Energizer Bunny". Margie graduated from Abilene High School where she met her future husband, Bob. He finally convinced Margie to marry him and they wed on April 12, 1950. She was Bob's shadow. She supported and encouraged him in all of his endeavors throughout their many years of marriage. Margie and Bob worked side by side for 40 years at Kuykendall Business Systems until their retirement in 1998. She was the CFO for the family business by day and homemaker by night. Margie was involved in many community organizations from volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Friends of Abilene State Park, AARP Safe Driving, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Abilene Motorsports, and many others. Margie and Bob taught children's Sunday School for many years at St. Paul United Methodist Church, as well as Central United Methodist Church in Brownwood. She was a member of Aldersgate UMC and the Renewers Sunday School class in recent years. Margie moved to Stephenville after Bob's death to be closer to family.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Bob of 67 years. She is survived by her two daughters Peggy Taylor her husband, Ed. Patricia Stephens and her husband Buddy. 5 grandchildren. 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Martha Fleming and 7 nephews and a niece.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers and friends who have loved and supported us in the last few months and years.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to, Friends of Abilene State Park, Meals on Wheels of Abilene, , Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Willed Body Program.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019