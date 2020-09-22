Margaret Cook CothernAbilene - Margaret Cook Cothern, 96, widow of Harold T. Cothern, passed away on September 17, 2020 at Focused Care Nursing Home in Brenham, TX, her residence for the past several years.A loving and devoted wife and mother, she faithfully served the Lord teaching first grade Sunday School for over 50 years. Most of those years were at Abilene's First Baptist Church where she and her husband Harold were active members until health reasons prompted a move to Brenham, TX to be closer to family support.Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harold Cothern, daughter, Aileen Cothern, brothers Ralph Cook and Wayne Cook. She is survived by her son Robert Cothern and wife Sharon of Brenham, TX, son Douglas Cothern and wife Judy of Georgetown, TX, along with four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home of Abilene, TX.