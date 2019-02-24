|
|
Margaret Davis
Abilene, TX
Margaret Ann Davis, 69, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, in the Potosi Cemetery at 2:30pm, directed by Fry-Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A visitation was held on Saturday, February 23, at the funeral home in Tuscola.
She was born in Abilene on February 9, 1950 to Edgar and Lillie (Cox) Davis.
She attended school in Abilene and then at Tarleton State University where she studied agriculture.
Her love of agriculture started at a young age with her daddy in the feedlots which lead to many long hours and many days on the ranch and feedlots throughout her life. She always considered herself a rancher first.
Margret was giving, it did not matter if you were the lowest of lows or the president, she would put others before herself. Her love and giving were never ending. She was always taking in those in need and getting them back on their feet. So many lives were truly blessed upon meeting Margret. You never had to wonder where you stood with her, if you were her friend, you were her friend. She treated everyone equal.
Her hands were full of talents, from the cutting horse ring to the craft table. Throughout the years, family and friends have been blessed with gifts made by her artistic talents, from rugs to tables, to anything you can imagine, she could do it.
Her boys, Roy Hurd, Cole, and grandson Lanham were the apples of her eye. "That Lanham" could do no wrong. Those two were thick as thieves always up to something, from Grammy teaching him to drive on the back roads, to her sitting in the stands watching him rope, they were always together.
She is survived by her sons, Roy Hurd Manahan and his wife Kendra; Cole Manahan; daughter-in-law Kelley Pemberton; and grandson, Lanham Manahan. Her sister, Mary Guy and husband Larry; her niece, Lari Dee Guy; nephew, Tommy Guy; and great nephew Teagan Guy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar & Lillie Davis, David Manahan, Don Moore.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels, 717 N 10th St, Abilene, TX 79601, or to the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 24, 2019