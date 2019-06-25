|
Margaret "Ann" Dunn Sanders, 83, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Thomas and Edith Dunn; and brother, Rev. Dr. James M. Dunn. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, Joe Sanders; daughter, Sabrina Hergert and husband, Mike; sister-in-law, Marilyn Dunn; grandchildren, Matthew Hergert, Benjamin Hergert, and Elizabeth Hergert; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Ann loved education and teaching. She was extremely intelligent, independent, determined and had a strong work ethic. Ann completed her four-year degree at Texas Wesleyan College in three years. She felt passionate about her role as an educator and spent 40 years perfecting her craft. Ann felt the most comfortable in her second-grade class and thought that if she could make a strong enough impact on the seven and eight year-olds, it would carry them through the next ten or so years so they could graduate high school and possibly encourage them towards college. She and Joe were amazing dancers and were known quite often to "cut the rug" to Swing music and the occasional square dance. While in Abilene, Ann and Joe were active members of a couple's dinner club that spent many a night playing bridge. She was an avid reader and loved a good Danielle Steele paperback. Ann's favorite hobby though, was traveling. During the summers when school was on break, they would take their motorhome and travel all over. They also became quite adventurous in their travels taking cruises to the Panama Canal, Alaska, Russia, Iceland, Europe, Greenland, South America, and the Falkland Islands. Their favorite cruise was to travel as far south as humanly possible inside the Antarctic Circle. Of course, her ultimate joy was spending time with her grandchildren and bragging about all of their accomplishments. Ann was strong in her faith and found great comfort and assurance in knowing she was saved through her baptism. She loved the Lord and knew for certain that she would be with him in heaven. Ann battled through many health issues but continued to fight through every challenge set before her with grace and dignity. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's honor to Star of Hope Mission at P.O. Box 1505 Houston, Texas 77251-1505.
Services for Ann will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Clayton Funeral Home, 5520 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. The visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 am with the funeral service following at 11:00 am with Denise Phelps officiating. Interment will take place at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 25, 2019