Margaret Ellen Boles
Clyde - Margaret Ellen Boles, 90, of Clyde died Monday, September 28, 2020 in an Abilene hospice facility. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel with her grandson-in-law, Bobby Lovell, officiating. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Margaret was born September 17, 1930 in Clyde to Homer and Louisa (Wilson) Fears. She graduated from Clyde High School. She married Don Ervin Boles in Clyde on August 3, 1947 and they moved from Breckenridge to Clyde in 1958. They owned and operated Germania Insurance Company in Clyde from 1976 until 1996. She had also been a realtor and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clyde.
She is survived by two sons, Don Allen Boles and wife Pat of Clyde and Derel Lee Boles of El Paso; three grandchildren, Gail Boles Lovell and husband Bobby of Lubbock, John Boles of Baird and Sheri Boles Sowell and husband Derrick of Buffalo Gap; grandson-in-law Brett Fryar of Sundown; fourteen great grandchildren, Aaron Lovell and wife Jenny of Baird, Andrea Lovell Phares and husband Austin of Lubbock, Ashlyn Meadows and husband Cory of Odessa, Caleb Fryar of Lubbock, Joshua Fryar of Lubbock, Kade Fryar of Lubbock, Alyssa Bryant and husband Kenny of Arkansas, Jesse Hämäläinen of Finland, Matthew Sealy of Oklahoma, Chloe Sowell of Buffalo Gap, Dakota Boles of Eula, John Boles, Jr. of Baird, Sydney Boles of Baird and Luke Boles of Baird; five great-great grandchildren, Emma Phares, Jayden Lovell, Marsha Bryant, River Bryant, Riley Lovell and one on the way; special family, C.R. and Teresa Barbian of San Angelo and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2008, sister Billie Pinkston and granddaughter LaDonna Boles Fryar.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the ALS Association; https://www.alstexas.org/ways-to-give/
