Margaret Encke Hamilton
Austin - Margaret Encke Hamilton died on October 29, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Graveside service will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Abilene, Texas.
Margaret was born on October 8, 1926 to Jesse I. and Zadie L. Encke in Strawn, Texas. She attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, where she met the love of her life Edward "Ed" H. Hamilton.
Margaret and Ed were married on February 14, 1947, and moved to Abilene, Texas, where they lived and raised their family for the next 62 years. They were active participants with their dear Green Bean Supper Club friends for over 50 years. Margaret and Ed were instrumental in starting a school program for special needs children in Abilene before the establishment of the public school curriculum. They dedicated much of their time to working with the Abilene Special Olympics
Parents Program, the Children's Development Center, and other community programs for persons with special needs. Margaret enjoyed playing tennis and her Carpe Diem Study Club friends. She was a faithful and active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Edward Hughes Hamilton, her sons Edward H. Hamilton III and Irvin Lincoln Hamilton, and her daughter, Judy Carol Hamilton. Margaret is survived by her daughter-in-law, Shirley Hamilton, grandson Robert Hamilton, granddaughter Paige Hamilton Hadziselimovic and husband Haris, grandson Ross Hamilton and wife Hallie and three great-granddaughters all of Austin, Texas, her sister, Jo Ruth Encke King of Dallas, and beloved nieces and nephews.
Margaret will be remembered for her gracious hospitality and spirit shared with her family and friends.
In place of flowers, the family requests donations to Special Olympics
(https://www.specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate
).
Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.