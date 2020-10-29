Margaret F. Dunn
Hawley - Margaret F. Dunn, 72, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on October 25, 2020. Visitation will be 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Overflow Worship Center 2958 Grape Street. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Overflow Worship Center with burial to follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dunn was born September 12, 1948, in Lake Wales, Florida to Aubrey and Leta Mercer. Margaret loved God and was a devote Christian. Her grandkids and husband were her life. She was a devoted Army wife who whole heartedly supported her husband through his services to our country. Margaret was a very strong woman, was loving and was a strong warrior. She was known as " Mom Mom" by her grand babies.
Survivors include son Jeffry Dunn of Abilene; daughters Sunny Hillje and husband Brian of Fort Worth, Jennifer West and husband Kent of Abilene, and Amanda Waddington and husband James of Hawley; sisters Mary Ann Hale of Abilene and Loretta Luster and husband Johnny of Buffalo Gap; grandchildren Andrew Dunn, Kayla Dunn, Forrest Riley, Justin Burgess, Taylor Burgess and Jordan Waddington; great grandchild Evan Dunn; and numerous nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. Margaret loved her cousins and friends with all her heart.
Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by her husband Milton Dunn; her parents Aubrey Franklin Mercer and Leta De Faye Brantley; brother Clinton Mercer; and sisters Eileen Barnes, Martha Moss and Laura Alsdorf.
There will be a meal provided for family and friends, after the interment, at the Overflow Worship Center.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
A special thank you to the Hendrick House Calls, Dr. Chad Ezzell and staff.
