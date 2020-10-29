1/1
Margaret F. Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret F. Dunn

Hawley - Margaret F. Dunn, 72, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on October 25, 2020. Visitation will be 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Overflow Worship Center 2958 Grape Street. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Overflow Worship Center with burial to follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.

Mrs. Dunn was born September 12, 1948, in Lake Wales, Florida to Aubrey and Leta Mercer. Margaret loved God and was a devote Christian. Her grandkids and husband were her life. She was a devoted Army wife who whole heartedly supported her husband through his services to our country. Margaret was a very strong woman, was loving and was a strong warrior. She was known as " Mom Mom" by her grand babies.

Survivors include son Jeffry Dunn of Abilene; daughters Sunny Hillje and husband Brian of Fort Worth, Jennifer West and husband Kent of Abilene, and Amanda Waddington and husband James of Hawley; sisters Mary Ann Hale of Abilene and Loretta Luster and husband Johnny of Buffalo Gap; grandchildren Andrew Dunn, Kayla Dunn, Forrest Riley, Justin Burgess, Taylor Burgess and Jordan Waddington; great grandchild Evan Dunn; and numerous nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. Margaret loved her cousins and friends with all her heart.

Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by her husband Milton Dunn; her parents Aubrey Franklin Mercer and Leta De Faye Brantley; brother Clinton Mercer; and sisters Eileen Barnes, Martha Moss and Laura Alsdorf.

There will be a meal provided for family and friends, after the interment, at the Overflow Worship Center.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

A special thank you to the Hendrick House Calls, Dr. Chad Ezzell and staff.

Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
325-672-7400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved