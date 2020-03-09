|
|
Margaret Helen Carter
Abilene - Margaret Helen Nichols Carter was born in Waco, Texas, on July 31, 1931, to Robert Dabney Nichols and Bonnie Elizabeth (Kinder) Nichols. She married Doyle Carlton Carter on August 17, 1951. Margaret died peacefully at home in Abilene, Texas, March 8, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Doyle Carter, and their three children, Robert Carter and his wife Linda of Lewisburg, Tennessee; Kacey Higgins and her husband Stormy of Abilene, Texas; and Gerald Carter of San Jose, California; four grandchildren, Jordan Carter, Tiffany Carter, John Higgins, and Amy (Higgins) Forrest and her husband Brandon; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and both brothers, Thomas Jack Nichols and Bobby Jo Nichols.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone involved in Margaret's care especially Jeanie, Angela, and the wonderful staff and volunteers from Hospice of the Big Country. Thank you for your patient, kind, gentle, and loving care.
A visitation will be held on Thursday March 12th from 5-7 pm at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. A graveside service will be held on Friday March 13th at 1:00 pm at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, Texas. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020