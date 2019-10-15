|
Margaret Joy Scarbrough
Abilene - Margaret "Joy" Scarbrough was born on January 5 , 1936 in Roscoe, Texas and passed into the arms of her Lord on October 13, 2019,where she was being cared for at the Windcrest Hospital in Abilene.
Most people knew Margaret as Joy. Joy graduated from high school and she worked as a bookkeeper and computer operator. Joy lived in Abilene since 1969. She met the love of her life Archie and they married in 1955. One of Joy's greatest passions in life was singing. Whether it was in church, in Sweet Adeline's, or an impromptu gathering, she loved expressing herself through music. Hymns were particularly comforting to her throughout her life. She was a lifelong believer in Christ.
Joy leaves behind to cherish her memories, her family in Texas and many, many friends and loved ones. Joy was a very independent, strong woman and had a love for people and her husband Archie, who survives her. Margaret "Joy" was preceded in death by her two beloved sisters, Imogene Harbour and Louise Le Merlleur of Kerrville. Joy is survived by her sons Dr. Michael Scarbrough of Abilene, daughter Ava Yvonne Anderson and husband Mike of Abilene, David Scarbrough and wife Rhonda of Fort Worth, five grandchildren Cassy, Morgan, Emily, Micheal and Becca. Margaret will be forever missed and loved.
The family wants to thank the staff and doctors who have ministered to her. At the request of Joy and Archie there will be a private family only interment. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the .
