Services
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Scarbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Joy Scarbrough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Joy Scarbrough Obituary
Margaret Joy Scarbrough

Abilene - Margaret "Joy" Scarbrough was born on January 5 , 1936 in Roscoe, Texas and passed into the arms of her Lord on October 13, 2019,where she was being cared for at the Windcrest Hospital in Abilene.

Most people knew Margaret as Joy. Joy graduated from high school and she worked as a bookkeeper and computer operator. Joy lived in Abilene since 1969. She met the love of her life Archie and they married in 1955. One of Joy's greatest passions in life was singing. Whether it was in church, in Sweet Adeline's, or an impromptu gathering, she loved expressing herself through music. Hymns were particularly comforting to her throughout her life. She was a lifelong believer in Christ.

Joy leaves behind to cherish her memories, her family in Texas and many, many friends and loved ones. Joy was a very independent, strong woman and had a love for people and her husband Archie, who survives her. Margaret "Joy" was preceded in death by her two beloved sisters, Imogene Harbour and Louise Le Merlleur of Kerrville. Joy is survived by her sons Dr. Michael Scarbrough of Abilene, daughter Ava Yvonne Anderson and husband Mike of Abilene, David Scarbrough and wife Rhonda of Fort Worth, five grandchildren Cassy, Morgan, Emily, Micheal and Becca. Margaret will be forever missed and loved.

The family wants to thank the staff and doctors who have ministered to her. At the request of Joy and Archie there will be a private family only interment. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the .

You may leave messages of condolences for the family at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
Download Now