Margaret Lillian CooperSan Angelo - Margaret Lillian Cooper, 93, of San Angelo, went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020. She was born February 14, 1927 in Shackelford County to Margaret Dee and Joseph Claude Allen.She will be laid to rest next to Douglas Eugene Cooper on Saturday, June 13th in Elmwood Cemetery following an 11 AM chapel service at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Highway 277 S. It can also be viewed virtually on Facebook on the Elliott-Hamil Funeral Homes & Garden of Memories Cemetery page.Lillian lived in Pioneer, Texas until the age of ten when she moved to Abilene with her family. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1945 and married Douglas Eugene Cooper in 1948. Douglas enlisted in the Air Force and together they lived in many different places across the United States during his career in the service. Upon retirement, they made their home in Abilene. Lillian was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Abilene for many years. Her time at Calvary was a very important and meaningful part of her life. She especially enjoyed helping with the nursery and the potluck dinners! She also worked at Mother's Day Out at Pioneer Drive for many years which she loved very much. Following Douglas's death, Lillian eventually moved to San Angelo, Texas, where she was a member of Glen Meadows Baptist Church until the time of her passing.Lillian was a devout Christian who put her faith in God and Jesus Christ. Her faith served as the heart and foundation for her marriage, children, and their families. She treasured her grandchildren who always brought joy and smiles to her face with the simplest card, gift, or phone call. Lillian attended family activities faithfully. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will cherish special memories of her from each of their childhoods. Lillian was known for having a sharp memory and loved to share stories about her life, all the places she had lived, and all her friends and family. She was always eager to share stories with anyone willing to listen and loved to engage in conversation. She greatly enjoyed weekly games at her church, attended services and Sunday school as often as she could, and was thoughtful, kind, and generous to those around her. She loved seeing and hearing from her family and she left this world with love and peace in her heart.Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Douglas; parents Margaret and Joseph Claude; brothers Truman Odell Allen, Joseph Claude Allen Jr., Alvin Cohen Allen, and sister Elna Pauline Courtney.Lillian is survived by brother Robert Reynolds Allen of Memphis, Tennessee; sister Amanda Nell (Anne) Medve of California; daughters Sandy Price of Abilene, Victoria Jane Cooper; and son Larry Cooper of Abilene, along with nine loving grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.Flowers can be sent to Elliott-Hamil, Charitable donations can be given to The Food Bank, The Salvation Army and/or Abilene Heritage Square.