Margaret Louise Turner
Lubbock - Memorial services for Margaret Louise Turner, 97, of Lubbock will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Hamlin Memorial Cemetery in Hamlin, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams-Foster Ray Funeral Home.
Margaret's sparkling soul left us quietly on April 8. She was surrounded with unbounded love, grace and compassion and, in an instance of divine serendipity, reunited with her love, J.C., on his birthday.
Margaret worked hard at love & life and filled her 97 years with volumes of joy and happiness. Equally, she faced adversity and challenge with courage and steadfast determination. She truly was a force.
Margaret was born in Burkburnett, Texas on January 7, 1922. She attended high school in Walters, Oklahoma and served as the first female president of the student body. Upon graduation, Margaret attended the University of Oklahoma and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority.
During World War II, she lived in Lawton, Oklahoma where she met the love of her life J.C. Turner who was stationed nearby at Ft. Sill. They married on June 27, 1943 and six weeks later J.C. left to serve his country in England for three years. During J.C.'s deployment, Margaret moved to Duncan, Oklahoma where she worked at Rock Island Refinery on a team managing rail car operations across the United States.
At the end of the war, J.C. returned from England and he and Margaret settled in the vibrant small community of Hamlin, TX. Mary Margaret and Jayne Carol, her beloved daughters, were born and she thrived as a mother - enjoying the role of class parent, fundraiser and all-around supporter.
Margaret was compassionate and loving. She cared for J.C. during his battle with cancer and tirelessly cared for her mother, Valerie, as she grew older. J.C. passed away in 1991 and Valerie in 1994.
She had a huge heart, and this was never more apparent than when she was with her grandchildren. Known as Nana, she could be found in a comically diverse set of surroundings. Whether she was at the movie theater, Chuck E. Cheese or the Abilene Zoo, Dairy Queen or the mall, gardening in her expansive backyard or building a train set or even at the airport watching planes take off and land, she loved watching the joy in her grandchildren's eyes.
Margaret moved to Lubbock in 1998, renovated a town house and started a new phase of her life. She navigated the complex journey of adjusting to a new city and routine with her typical upbeat approach. She became a member of Chapter CF of P.E.O., Questers Sunday School and Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.). As a member of D.A.R., she relished the opportunity to participate in Naturalization Ceremonies at the Federal Courthouse in Lubbock.
She is preceded in death by her parents James McKinley Williams and Valerie Daisy Miller Williams, her husband J.C. Turner and grandson Phillip Marshall Reed.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters Mary Margaret Reed and husband Bobby of Mexia, Texas and Jayne Field and husband Mike of Lubbock, Texas; Four Grandchildren: Turner Field of Dallas, Texas; Stephen Reed and wife Anna of Waco, Texas; John Field of New York, New York; Leslie Huey and husband Todd of Mansfield, Texas; and Five Great Grandchildren: Mason, Stella and Ross Reed; Scarlett and Hunter Huey.
The family would like to express immense gratitude to Margaret's wonderful and loving care team who ensured her independence and quality of life never diminished. Thank you Irene Jimenez, Judy Martinez and Aurora Cabello.
The family will receive friends Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Adams-Foster Ray Funeral Home in Hamlin, Texas. The Memorial Service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. at the Hamlin Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lubbock, P.O. Box 16800, Lubbock, Texas, 79490, or a .
Condolences may be made at adamsfosterrayfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 11, 2019