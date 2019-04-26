|
|
Margaret Mills Ward
Abilene, TX - Margaret Mills Ward, 101, of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Abilene.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood, Texas with Tom Washburn, minister of the Austin Ave Church of Christ, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Wesley Court with Olin Hudson, minister of the Wylie Church of Christ, officiating.
Margaret was born on August 5, 1917 in Brownwood, Texas to the late Zack and Elizabeth (McHorse) Mills. At the age of 18, she married Sterling Ward from Harlingen, Texas. For the next 50 plus years they made their home in Harlingen. Together they owned and operated multiple businesses with his brother David. After Sterling's death in 1988, Margaret moved to Austin. Later she would move to Fort Worth and finally to Abilene. Margaret was the matriarch of the family and the one that always brought the family together. She was the only family member to ever reach the century mark. Margaret loved to play bridge. She was recognized as a Master Bridge player. She traveled the country playing bridge.
Margaret was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.
She is survived by two nephews, Bill Baker and wife Fannie of Abilene and Herschel Baker of Australia; one great nephew, Zack Baker of Clyde, Texas; and three great nieces, Barbara Yamada of Granbury, Texas, Pamela Franklin of Cotulla, Texas and Cindy Christian of Kingsville, Texas.
Family suggests memorials may be made to Wylie Church of Christ, 6090 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, Texas 79606.
The family of Margaret Mills Ward wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the residents and the employees of Wesley Court.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 26, 2019