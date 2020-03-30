|
|
Margaret Pearl Davis
Margaret Pearl Davis was born November 27, 1935 to George Delbert Davis and Sarah Edith Gibson in Sylvester, Tx. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2020 at the age of 84.
Margaret spent most of her life in Fisher County. She graduated from McCaulley High School and enjoyed playing on the high school basketball team. She married Calvin Faught raising two daughters, Vicky and Dee-Dee, in Royston, Texas, where she lived much of her young adult life. She lived a short time in Sanger, Abilene, and Brownfield; but returned to her roots in Sylvester in her retirement years.
Margaret's life was filled with her faith, family, and friends. She had the "gift of gab" and never met a stranger. She was a wonderful mother and a rock to her daughters. She was saved at a young age and baptized in a large cow tank with her mother, father, and sister, Wilma. She was lovingly known to close friends and family as: Margie, Frog, Pearl, and Me-Me.
She is survived by: her sister Wilma Kindrick of Sylvester, TX, and brother, Gerrel Davis of Magnolia, TX; two daughter's, Vicky Wise of Brownfield, Tx, and Diedra Williamson of Enid, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Davis Wise and James Taylor of Brownfield, TX, Erica Williamson, of Oklahoma City, OK, and Taylor Williamson, of Denver, CO; four great-grandchildren, Mylia, Brayden, Braxten, and James Jr., along with numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother George Davis of Levelland, TX, sister, Ellen Louise Riley of Brownfield, Tx, and sister Merrel Foster of Memphis, TX.
A Celebration Service will be held for friends and family at a later time.
Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020