North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
Margaret "Margo" Stracener


1929 - 2019
Margaret "Margo" Stracener Obituary
Margaret "Margo" Stracener

Abilene - On December 1st, 2019 Heaven gained an angel Margaret Stracener Abilene, Texas. Funeral services will be held Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 1pm in North's Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday December 3, 2019 in North's State room from 5-7pm.

Lovingly known as Margo, passed from this world with her family by her side at Mesa Springs nursing home.

She was born October 13, 1929 to Lottie Clayton McCrite and James McCrite in Sulpher Springs, Texas.

Margo was loved by all who knew her. Margo's thoughtful generosity, witty sense of humor and easy smile brought joy to everyone she crossed paths with. She loved her family and made sacrifices for their happiness and well being. Margo enjoyed collecting Roosters, frogs and Coca Cola memorabilia.

Preceded in death by her husband Jewel Lenard Stracener and parents; Lottie Clayton McCrite and James McCrite.

Left to cherish her memories are Carol Robertson of Jonesboro Arkansas, Judy Blanchard formally of Abilene Tx, Angela Schusler of Jonesboro Arkansas, Rhonda and Tim Rife of Ft. Collins Colorado , April Alverez and husband Fydo of Abilene Texas, grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
