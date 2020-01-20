|
Margaretta "Maggie" Moreno
Anson - 72, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.
Born September 24, 1947 in Anson, Maggie was a daughter of the late Y. Z. and Maria (Carlin) Jimenez. She attended schools in Anson and was a homemaker. She married Fred Moreno, Jr. in 1967.
Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, one son (Steven Moreno) and two brothers.
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Moreno and Sylvia Rodriquez (and husband, Jonathan) of Abilene; four sons, Fred Moreno, III (and wife, Angel) of Abilene, Edward Moreno (and wife, Melissa) of Anson, Gilbert Moreno of Abilene and Jessie Moreno of Abilene; three brothers, Israel Jimenez, Jr. (and wife, Mary) of Anson, Danny Jimenez (and wife, Linda) of Anson and David Jimenez (and wife, Mary Jane) of Valley Mills; five sisters, Maria Ledesma of Knox City, Linda Flores of Colorado, Alice Jimenez of Arkansas, Ermina Rios (and husband, Pete) of Kansas and Lupe Pena (and husband, Fred) of Lamesa; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020