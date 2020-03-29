|
Margarita Gomez
Aspermont, TX - Margarita 'Maggie' Gomez 89 went to be with her Lord Saturday morning March 28, 2020 in Aspermont, Texas. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday March 31. 2020 graveside in the Aspermont Cemetery officiated by Eddie Morales under the care and direction of GilesMcCoy Funeral Home of Aspermont.
Maggie was born in Floresville. Texas . she married Fidel Gomez Apri11. 1951 and they moved to Peacock, Texas in 1080. Maggie was a homemaker and worked at Gibson Health Care.
Survivors include: Daughter: Estella Benevides and husband Richard of Jayton
Daughter: Angekta Gomez Gonzales of Cibolo Daughter Mary Gomez Cantu of Abilene Son: Fidel Gomez Jr of Midland Rudy Gomez of Aspermont 14 Grandchildren 28 Great Grandchildren Maggie was preceded in death by her husband Fidel Gomez. Daughter Ester Munoz, and Olivia Gomez Torres.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020