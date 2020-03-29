Services
Giles-McCoy Funeral Home
1032 S. Broadway
Aspermont, TX 79502
(940) 989-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarita Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarita Gomez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margarita Gomez Obituary
Margarita Gomez

Aspermont, TX - Margarita 'Maggie' Gomez 89 went to be with her Lord Saturday morning March 28, 2020 in Aspermont, Texas. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday March 31. 2020 graveside in the Aspermont Cemetery officiated by Eddie Morales under the care and direction of GilesMcCoy Funeral Home of Aspermont.

Maggie was born in Floresville. Texas . she married Fidel Gomez Apri11. 1951 and they moved to Peacock, Texas in 1080. Maggie was a homemaker and worked at Gibson Health Care.

Survivors include: Daughter: Estella Benevides and husband Richard of Jayton

Daughter: Angekta Gomez Gonzales of Cibolo Daughter Mary Gomez Cantu of Abilene Son: Fidel Gomez Jr of Midland Rudy Gomez of Aspermont 14 Grandchildren 28 Great Grandchildren Maggie was preceded in death by her husband Fidel Gomez. Daughter Ester Munoz, and Olivia Gomez Torres.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margarita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -