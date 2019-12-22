|
Margie E. Tacker
Abilene - Margie E. Tacker, 70 of Abilene, passed on to heaven on Friday, December 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 701 S. Pioneer Drive, with Dr. Jeff Reid officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St.
Margie was born in Abilene, Texas on November 6, 1949 to William Luke and Margaret Medley, the youngest of four siblings. She graduated valedictorian from Cooper High School in 1968. She met her future husband, Terry Tacker, in third grade at Bowie Elementary and they later went to McMurry College together. They married December 29, 1973.
She was a long-time member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, where she taught preschool and 2nd grade Sunday School class for many years. She also taught children's Bible Drill and was a member of the Jabez Sunday School class. She was a faithful Christian who passed her faith and principles on to her two sons and future generations.
Margie worked as a librarian at the Pickard Branch of the Abilene Public Library in the 90s before working as a Boutique lady at Stein Mart in the 2000s until its closure. In recent years, Margie volunteered at Rescue the Animals, SPCA, the city animal shelter, and the Medical Care Mission.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers; William Luke (Bill) Medley, Jr. and Benjamin Edward (Ned) Medley.
Margie is survived by husband Terry of Abilene; two sons, Corey Tacker and wife Tiffany of Abilene and Wesley Tacker and wife Melissa of The Colony; one sister, Mary Jo Crowder of Abilene; one grandchild Michaela of The Colony; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hendrick Health System, Wisteria Place, and Visiting Angels for their care and assistance of Margie in recent weeks.
Memorials may be made to Pioneer Drive Baptist Church and Rescue the Animals, SPCA.
Online condolences can be made at northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019