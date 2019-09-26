Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Victory Church
2943 S. 6th
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Sue Rose


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie Sue Rose Obituary
Margie Sue Rose

Abilene - Margie Sue Rose, 68, of Abilene, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care. She was born Margie Sue Davis on March 14, 1951, in Loraine, TX to Alfred and Ruth Davis. She graduated from high school in Hermleigh, TX in 1969, where she was a cheerleader and played basketball. Margie then attended Abilene Secretarial School.

Following her graduation from Abilene Secretarial School, Margie began working for Fred Hughes Buick in 1971, where she worked for 30 years as a Title Clerk. It was here she met Mickey Rose, and they married on July 3, 1971. Margie and Mickey have been members at Calvary Baptist Church since 1972. For the past 18 years, she worked for Star Dodge.

Visitation will be Friday, September 27, from 6 pm until 8 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral Services will be at 2 pm on Saturday, September 28, at Victory Church, 2943 S. 6th, with Brad Helbert officiating. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Rose, Tom Rose, Tim Stahl, Levi Stahl, Ricky Stahl, and Chris Stahl. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.

Margie adored her grandchildren - they were her whole world. She loved shopping with her daughter and watching HGTV, where she always found inspiration for redecorating her home. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ruth Davis; maternal grandparents, Jim and Effie Wright; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Bert Stahl.

Margie is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Mickey Rose, and their children, Jonathan Rose (Stacey) and Mitzi Humphreys (Corey). She also leaves behind her four beloved grandchildren: Walker and Parker Humphreys, and Mason and Hunter Rose.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now