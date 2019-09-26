|
Margie Sue Rose
Abilene - Margie Sue Rose, 68, of Abilene, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care. She was born Margie Sue Davis on March 14, 1951, in Loraine, TX to Alfred and Ruth Davis. She graduated from high school in Hermleigh, TX in 1969, where she was a cheerleader and played basketball. Margie then attended Abilene Secretarial School.
Following her graduation from Abilene Secretarial School, Margie began working for Fred Hughes Buick in 1971, where she worked for 30 years as a Title Clerk. It was here she met Mickey Rose, and they married on July 3, 1971. Margie and Mickey have been members at Calvary Baptist Church since 1972. For the past 18 years, she worked for Star Dodge.
Visitation will be Friday, September 27, from 6 pm until 8 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral Services will be at 2 pm on Saturday, September 28, at Victory Church, 2943 S. 6th, with Brad Helbert officiating. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Rose, Tom Rose, Tim Stahl, Levi Stahl, Ricky Stahl, and Chris Stahl. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Margie adored her grandchildren - they were her whole world. She loved shopping with her daughter and watching HGTV, where she always found inspiration for redecorating her home. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ruth Davis; maternal grandparents, Jim and Effie Wright; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Bert Stahl.
Margie is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Mickey Rose, and their children, Jonathan Rose (Stacey) and Mitzi Humphreys (Corey). She also leaves behind her four beloved grandchildren: Walker and Parker Humphreys, and Mason and Hunter Rose.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 26, 2019