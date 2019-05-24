|
Margret "Sam" Madison
Abilene, TX - Margret Rosemarie Elizabeth "Sam" Madison, 81, of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Abilene.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Msgr. Frederick Nawarskas, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to her funeral service.
Sam was born on July 23, 1937 in Allenstein, Germany to the late Wolfgang and Annemarie Hermenau. She attended Semens and Alske Technical School in Munich, Germany and graduated with a High Frequency Lab Technician certification. Sam and Leland Paul Madison were married on October 9, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2008. She was a homemaker and a resident of Abilene since 1971. Sam loved animals! She was a longtime volunteer for the Taylor Jones Humane Society. In 1985, she organized and founded "Christmas For Animals".
Sam is survived by one brother, Wolfgang Dietrich Hermenau and wife Karin of Munich, Germany; and one niece, Astrid Hermenau.
Family suggests memorials may be made to Taylor Jones Humane Society, 2301 N 3rd, Abilene, Texas 79603.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 24, 2019