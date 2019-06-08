|
Maria Delia Barrera
Abilene - Maria Delia Barrera, 82, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Abilene.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Delia was born on June 14, 1936 in Abilene, Texas to the late Donaciano Flores and Calletana Chia Flores. She married Martin Barrera on August 7, 1953 in Abilene, Texas. Delia retired from Hendrick Hospital after 32 years working in the nursery. She was a Catholic and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Delia is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Martin Barrera; 2 sons, Dr. Pete Barrera and wife Martha, Cecilio Barrera; numerous family members and dear friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 8, 2019