Abilene - Maria Francisca Palacios passed away May 3, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. A visitation will begin 6:00 PM with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM on May 9, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene. A funeral mass will be 10:00 AM May 10, 2019 at Saint Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 2525 Westview Drive, Abilene.



Maria was born May 22, 1963 to Refugio and Concepcion Palacios in Sweetwater where she was also raised. Maria had a very successful cleaning business and also was hired to host events by her clients. Eventually she was able to move her business to Dallas and was there for 10 years until illness brought her back to Abilene. She spent time crocheting, and working on arts and crafts. She was festive, loved to dance, and loved music. Maria was also a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. Above all Maria loved her family, still missing her parents but loved every minute of being a grandmother.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



Maria is survived by her two sons, Raul Palacios and his wife Amanda, and Alexis Lopez; five grandchildren, Aryana Lopez, AJ Lopez, Angelina Lopez, Caliber Pascualillo, and Cannon Palacios; nine siblings, Nina Quesada and husband Luis, Veronica Palacios Rodriquez, Leandro Palacios and wife Paris, Rufus Palacios and wife Ramona, Anacleto Palacios and wife Veronica, Severita Rosales and husband Jesse, Martin Palacios, Mechtilde Garcia and husband Lenny; and Rita Palacios; her best friend, Ms. Annette Choice; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Pallbearers will be Elijah Quesada, Gregory Rodriquez, Jesse Rosales Jr., Efrain Rodriquez, Corey Curtis, Carl Lindner.



