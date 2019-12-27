|
|
Maria Gracia Ortiz Silva
Abilene - Maria Gracia Ortiz Silva, 66, of Abilene, formerly of Winters, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
She was born April 16, 1953 in Hondo, TX to Domingo and Aurora Ortiz, and grew up in Winters. She married Andres Silva in 1968 and they moved to Abilene in 1973.
She was preceded in death by her parents Domingo and Aurora Ortiz; and three brothers: Daniel, Ricky, and John Ortiz.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years Andres Silva of Abilene; two sons: Randy Silva and wife Angela of Abilene, and Roy Silva and wife Darlene of Abilene; daughter Rosalinda Silva of Abilene; six siblings: Domingo Ortiz, Jr. and wife Sylvia of Winters, Frank Ortiz of Winters, Raymond Ortiz and wife Mille of Winters, Dora Martinez and husband Danny of Winters, Maggie Walker and husband Mack of Winters, and Oscar Ortiz of Winters; nine grandchildren: Michael Silva, Ethan Silva, Miquel Silva, Blake Silva, Brandolyn Silva, Brooklyn Silva, Krystal Villarreal, Rosie Villarreal, and Joseph Conant; seven great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Winters. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Winters Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019