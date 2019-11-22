|
Maria (Mary) Louisa Tolentino
Abilene - Maria (Mary) Louisa Tolentino was born Feb 23, 1933 to Felix and Patricia Rios in Luling, TX. She married Joe C Tolentino on December 31, 1950, where she was happily married for 61 years.
She is survived by her five children, Rick (Wilma), Eddie (Maria), Rudy (Melinda) of Abilene, Mary Ellen of Austin, and Robert (JoAnne) of Plano.
She has 15 grandchildren : Brian, Ricci, Michael (Anna), Emilio, Alyssa, Jennifer (Gilbert), Jeremy, and Timothy all of Abilene Texas, Matthew of San Angelo Texas, Amy (Luis) of Lubbock Texas, Staci (Robert) of Round Rock Texas, Tess (Jeff) of Lewisville Texas, Joshua (Danielle) of Ft Lewis Tacoma, Washington and Isabella and Victoria of Plano Texas . She has 17 great grandchildren and three siblings, Elvira Palacios, Patricia Reyes and Felix Rios Jr of San Antonio TX.
Maria died on 11/20/2019 surrounded by her family and listening to music from her favorite holiday, Christmas.
Maria was a lifetime resident of Abilene and member of St Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church in Abilene and a lifetime Crusillista member. She moved to Austin in 2014.
She had a love for baseball and enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. Recently she started enjoying watching football. Her pastime hobbies were gardening and planting, being outdoors and watching her grandchildren play sports.
She was employed at Day Nursery of Abilene for 31 years.
One of her favorite things she looked forward to was her standing appointment for her manicure where she was known as "mama," and enjoyed going to eat a hamburger after her appointment.
Prior to her illness she enjoyed making homemade tortillas and cooking for the family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe, three sisters and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in her memory.
The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to New Century Hospice of Austin TX, AGE of Central Texas, Meals on Wheels, MPACC and we would also like to extend a big gratitude to Selina Stokes for all her help.
She will be missed by her family and JaeCi (doggie)
A prayer service will begin at 7:00 PM, Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. A Funeral Mass will be 2:00 PM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 2525 Westview Drive. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.
